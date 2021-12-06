Here's where to find fire service's Santa sleigh Christmas charity collections around Lincolnshire!

Fire stations are taking part around the county, visiting local residents with Father Christmas and collecting for the Fire Fighters Charity and other good causes.
You can find details of the routes and timings on your local fire station’s Facebook page, and get the most up to date information.
Some of the stations taking part are:
Louth fire station 17/18/21/22 December - www.facebook.com/louthfireGrantham fire station 11/13/14/15/16 December - www.facebook.com/granthamfire
Lincoln North fire station 13/14/15/16/17 December - www.facebook.com/lincolnfiresanta
Saxilby fire station – 18/19 December - www.facebook.com/saxilbyfire
Boston fire station - 3/5/7/8/9 December - www.facebook.com/BostonFireLincsCrowland fire station – 12/13/14 December - www.facebook.com/CrowlandFire
Skegness fire station - 10/18 December - www.facebook.com/skegnessfireKirton fire station - 6/7 December - www.twitter.com/FireKirton
Sleaford fire station - 16/17/20/21/22/23 December - www.facebook.com/sleafordfire/All events are subject to change due to weather, call-outs and Covid restrictions, but the crews will always do their best to stick to the routes and timings where possible.