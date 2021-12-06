Here's where to find fire service's Santa sleigh Christmas charity collections around Lincolnshire!

Sleaford's fire service Sabta sleigh on the road.

Fire stations are taking part around the county, visiting local residents with Father Christmas and collecting for the Fire Fighters Charity and other good causes.

You can find details of the routes and timings on your local fire station’s Facebook page, and get the most up to date information.

Some of the stations taking part are:

Louth fire station 17/18/21/22 December - www.facebook.com/louthfireGrantham fire station 11/13/14/15/16 December - www.facebook.com/granthamfire

Lincoln North fire station 13/14/15/16/17 December - www.facebook.com/lincolnfiresanta

Saxilby fire station – 18/19 December - www.facebook.com/saxilbyfire

Boston fire station - 3/5/7/8/9 December - www.facebook.com/BostonFireLincsCrowland fire station – 12/13/14 December - www.facebook.com/CrowlandFire

Skegness fire station - 10/18 December - www.facebook.com/skegnessfireKirton fire station - 6/7 December - www.twitter.com/FireKirton