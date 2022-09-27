Heritage farm vehicles on display at Dogdyke heritage day

Volunteer Richard Knight oils the beam engine.

As part of the Heritage Open Days organised by Heritage Lincolnshire, Dogdyke Pumping Station held a Heritage Open Day.

Just some of the vintage vehicles and machinery included a steam engine, oil engine, classic cars, Boston brewing and water filter memorabilia, as well as old farm implements.

One of the star attractions was the 1856 Bradley and Craven Steam Engine, which was at work powering the 24 foot diameter wooden scoop wheel, which lifts water out of the lower drain to keep the farm land dry. It is the only surviving engine built by Bradley and Craven of Wakefield.

Dave Hall and Alan Martin oiling the Ruston 7XHR Diesel Engine that superceded the steam engine.

There was also a 1940 40hp Ruston and Hornsby Oil Engine – this single cylinder oil engine and Gwynnes centrifugal pump, all built in Lincoln in 1940, at work.

This replaced the steam engine in draining the land until it was replaced by electric pumps. Engines like this were once common all across the fenland area.

There were also bric-a-brac and plant stalls and a museum, with refreshments available in the pump attendant’s cottage.

Spokesman Chris Page said: “We had a brilliant day and we had 144 visitor that afternoon, we are only open 4 hours each open day. Many of the visitors stayed through the afternoon. The comments in our visitors book were very supportive of our efforts and they certainly liked the refreshments.”

Richard Knight and Les Mitchell maintaining the beam engine.

Dogdyke Pumping Station’s last open day which is this Sunday (October 2) from 12.30pm and 4.30pm, and is the last chance this year to see the unique 1856 Bradley and Craven and 1940 Ruston and Hornsby 7XHR 40hp oil engine at work