Heritage group hopes sails will turn again on Dobson's Mill in Burgh le Marsh by 2026
The Mill’s Heritage Bingo Group presented a cheque for £660 to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance – money raised at their meetings at the village’s Bell Inn, where they moved to when their building was damaged by Storm Ciara.
It was in February 2020 when the five sails of the windmill weighing 16 tonnes came crashing to the ground.
Then Covid happened, delaying any hope of the sails immediately being repaired and reinstated.
However, Malcolm Ringsell, of Burgh le Marsh Heritage Centre says although there is still no date for the work to begin, the group has been keeping busy.
In May, they opened the new Les Osborne Heritage Room and the tearooms have been open every Sunday.
"At the moment we are waiting for the final result of the architect’s work and the millwright’s consultation,” explained Malcolm.
"Because this is a Grade 1 listed building there are lots of paperwork to be done to make sure it;s done properly.
"In the meantime we’ve kept very busy. We have several groups and the tearoom is open every Sunday.
"And today our bingo group have been handing over £660 to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.
"We estimate the sails will be back on the windmill in late 2025 or even 2026 because it takes so long to prepare the sails and check everything out.”
The next big event will be Santa at the Mill on December 9, when it will be transformed into a grotto.