Heritage group volunteers honoured with King’s Award for Voluntary Service

RAF Ingham Heritage Group have been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service which recognises the outstanding work by local volunteer groups that benefit their communities.

The group is managed and run entirely by a community team of 25 British and Polish volunteers, who have developed and built a brand-new heritage centre dedicated to remembering and celebrating the remarkable lives of the men and women of the Polish Air Force Bomber Squadrons, flying alongside the RAF during WW2. The centre is the first of its kind in the world.

The Polish Bomber Squadrons Centre at RAF Ingham formally opened in April earlier this year after a 14 yearlong project to bring the centre to life.

The group received recognition in November 2023 and has now been honoured with a crystal award that was presented to the team of volunteers on Wednesday, August 28, by the Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Mr Toby Dennis.

Geoff Burton, chairman of the heritage group, said: “Two factors make a project like ours work. One is funding and the other more important one is volunteers. One cannot work without the other, but the volunteers are certainly the most important.

“Our team are our greatest asset, that’s what makes our organisation and this place tick. They are the lifeblood of our project, it is their enthusiasm, energy and passion that keeps them engaged and keep coming back week in week out.

“We have the most incredible group of people you could ever wish to know and work with. We are extremely honoured and delighted to receive the King’s Award for Voluntary Service which highlights and recognises the incredible hard work, dedication and commitment of our amazing team of volunteers here at RAF Ingham.

“It is their enthusiasm, energy and friendship which has made the group and this project the enduring success it is today.

“I am so proud of the entire team who have worked so hard and given so much to create this wonderful heritage centre to ensure this inspirational part of the joint Polish British history is there for future generations.”