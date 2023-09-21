Register
Heritage Open Days at Tattershall Castle

Families came together to enjoy some quality time together and enjoy learning about one of the National Trust’s heritage as part of a special weekend.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:01 BST
Teddy and Charlie Genery playing with the Jenga. Photos: Mick FoxTeddy and Charlie Genery playing with the Jenga. Photos: Mick Fox
Teddy and Charlie Genery playing with the Jenga. Photos: Mick Fox

As part of the Heritage Open Day weekends taking place across the country, Tattershall Castle opened its gates to host a heritage open weekend of its own on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September.

As well as offering free admission, the castle encouraged visitors to climb the tower all the way to the battlements, roam the medieval grounds with all of its ruins, discover historic objects, and play some games.

A spokesman for Tattershall Castle said that the Heritage Open Days were really well received, with high visitor numbers on both days.

James and Christopher Osborne at the bean bags during Tattershall Castle's Heritage Open Day.James and Christopher Osborne at the bean bags during Tattershall Castle's Heritage Open Day.
James and Christopher Osborne at the bean bags during Tattershall Castle's Heritage Open Day.

“Visitors particularly enjoyed the castle games and tower talks led by our welcome team,” said Mel Ashfield, Property Operations Manager Tattershall Castle.

“We as a team really enjoyed taking part in the Heritage Open Days festival, encouraging more people to engage in our history and culture for free.”

Coming up next for Tattershall Castle will be a spooky Halloween-themed half term event, running from October 18 to 29.

Guests will be able to explore the castle’s Halloween trail for some frightful fun and enjoy some creepy crafting activities within the haunting walls of the castle.

Callum and Oscar Brown having fun with the hoops.Callum and Oscar Brown having fun with the hoops.
Callum and Oscar Brown having fun with the hoops.

There are additional charges for trails and crafts.

To book a place on the Halloween trail, visit Tattershall Castle’s website at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/tattershall-castle/events/

