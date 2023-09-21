Heritage Open Days at Tattershall Castle
As part of the Heritage Open Day weekends taking place across the country, Tattershall Castle opened its gates to host a heritage open weekend of its own on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 September.
As well as offering free admission, the castle encouraged visitors to climb the tower all the way to the battlements, roam the medieval grounds with all of its ruins, discover historic objects, and play some games.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesman for Tattershall Castle said that the Heritage Open Days were really well received, with high visitor numbers on both days.
“Visitors particularly enjoyed the castle games and tower talks led by our welcome team,” said Mel Ashfield, Property Operations Manager Tattershall Castle.
“We as a team really enjoyed taking part in the Heritage Open Days festival, encouraging more people to engage in our history and culture for free.”
Coming up next for Tattershall Castle will be a spooky Halloween-themed half term event, running from October 18 to 29.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Guests will be able to explore the castle’s Halloween trail for some frightful fun and enjoy some creepy crafting activities within the haunting walls of the castle.
There are additional charges for trails and crafts.
To book a place on the Halloween trail, visit Tattershall Castle’s website at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/tattershall-castle/events/