​Demonstrations of traditional traders such as woodturning, leatherwork, pottery, and stained glass will take place at the return of the Heritage Skills Festival in Gainsborough.

On Saturday, July 13, West Lindsey District Council will host the event, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to watch the demonstrations and have a go themselves.

Traditional tradesmen and women will be in action in Gainsborough’s historic Market Place, from 9am to 3pm.

Special free crafts for children will also be available on the day in the activity tent, as well as lots of hand-made traditionally crafted gifts to browse and buy.

Entertainment will be provided in the form of medieval musicians and dancers de Mowbray’s Musicke, who will be demonstrating a range of historic instruments and dances.

Theresa Workman, West Lindsey District Council’s Townscape Heritage Activity co-ordinator and organiser of the festival, said: “We are keen to build on the success of last year’s festival and support rare trades from our region, hopefully inspiring a new generation to consider these rewarding and unusual careers.

“There is something for everyone, and there are so many free activities to try. Families will find lots to keep the children busy in our activity tent where they can learn a craft and take away their creation for free.”