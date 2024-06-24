Heritage Skills Fair set to return to Gainsborough for a second year
On Saturday, July 13, West Lindsey District Council will host the event, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to watch the demonstrations and have a go themselves.
Traditional tradesmen and women will be in action in Gainsborough’s historic Market Place, from 9am to 3pm.
Special free crafts for children will also be available on the day in the activity tent, as well as lots of hand-made traditionally crafted gifts to browse and buy.
Entertainment will be provided in the form of medieval musicians and dancers de Mowbray’s Musicke, who will be demonstrating a range of historic instruments and dances.
Theresa Workman, West Lindsey District Council’s Townscape Heritage Activity co-ordinator and organiser of the festival, said: “We are keen to build on the success of last year’s festival and support rare trades from our region, hopefully inspiring a new generation to consider these rewarding and unusual careers.
“There is something for everyone, and there are so many free activities to try. Families will find lots to keep the children busy in our activity tent where they can learn a craft and take away their creation for free.”
This event has been made possible through funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.