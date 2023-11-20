He's behind you! 'Super proud' of Alderson House's pantomime

​More than 70 people came to cheer on Theddlethorpe performers who faced their fears to put on a super show.

Alderson House's pantomime.

​Residents of Alderson House put on a pantomime of Cinderella at the home recently, with every resident taking part in the show, either on stage in colourful costumes singing and dancing, or in the audience joining in.

Alice O'Hare, manager of Alderson House, said that all of the staff at the home were “super proud” of the residents, and they had no trouble getting into their various characters:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Many of them faces their fears and combated anxiety to join in with the event.

"We hope we have done our bit to get rid of the stigma associated with mental health.