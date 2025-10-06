He's done it! -- firefighter Nicky completes 150-mile station-to-station run for charities

It was tough going at times – but a brave Louth firefighter made it in the end, completing a daunting 150-mile challenge to raise money for two charities,

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky Hull, 47, ran from fire station to fire station, starting at Kirton, where he lives, and winding up at the Eastfield Road base in Louth, where he is the crew manager.

He covered 15 stations, including Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Alford, and 30 miles per day in the five-day challenge, with his partner, Gemma Loveday, driving the support vehicle and patching him up when necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admits that he found the last two days, when hitting the hills of the Wolds, particularly problematic. So much so that a swollen left leg left him hopping on the other leg towards the end!

Nicky Hull, crew manager at Louth fire station, hits the road on his 150-mile running challenge for charity.

But as the donations flooded in, both en route and via an online fundraising page, he more than doubled his initial target of £2,000.

Over 200 supporters donated a grand total of £4,770, half of which will go to Lily’s Rainbow Fund, set up by Emma Morton, the mum of Lily Harley, a four-year-old girl from Louth who sadly passed away from a brain tumour in 2023.

The other half will go to the Fire Fighters Charity, which provides clinical care and wellbeing support to serving and retired members of the UK’s fire services and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky, who has been with the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service for 28 years, said: “Our Louth crew met Lily just before she died. She left a huge impression on everyone at the station.

Back home at Louth fire and ambulance station -- Nicky Hull with partner Gemma, Lily Harley's mum Emily and other friends and supporters of his 150-mile running challenge.

"Her positivity and happiness, despite her illness, was nothing short of inspiring. The run was difficult. Thirty miles a day is not an easy task and after flat roads on the first three days, 60 miles up and down the hills were a different kettle of fish.

"But I deliberately made it a tough challenge to reflect Lily’s strength and bravery that she showed daily. We just had to crack on and get it done because both charities are very close to my heart.”

Fittingly, Emily was among those waiting to greet Nicky at the finishing line at Louth station, where she also works as a member of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She thought I was crackers for attempting such a thing!” Nicky joked. "She asked: what ARE you doing?

Lily Harley, the bright and bubbly four-year-old girl from Louth, who sadly passed away from a brain tumour in 2023

"But now she has come up with an idea for next year’s fundraiser, walking from Sheffield Children’s Hospital to Louth, which is a journey she and Lily used to make almost every day by car when Lily was being treated.

"It will be quite sentimental and take about two-and-a-half days, but I will be joining her.”

Nicky is well used to running long distances, often to help with his mental health, and, in the past, he has completed six marathons and even a 50-mile ultra-marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this one was made special by the overwhelming amount of support he received from supporters and members of the public.

Friends, colleagues and supporters greet Nicky at Horncastle, one of 15 Lincolnshire fire stations he visited en route.

"The support was massive – a lot bigger than I thought it was going to be,” he said.

"All the stations opened and many other firefighters got involved, as well as members of the public, running or cycling alongside for part of the route. I’d say that, for 145 of the 150 miles, there was somebody else there with me, including some who had had cancer in the past or had family members with cancer.

"Many people also gave donations on the streets while I was running. There was even a lady who was on a bus, recognised my Lily’s Rainbow Fund T-shirt and got off to donate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky was also full of praise for two businesses who gave terrific help – Feel Good studio and gym in Louth, which designed and donated the T-shirts for the run, and Haven camping and touring sites in Mablethorpe, which donated accommodation for his rest periods over the five days.

The money raised will be a huge boost to Lily’s Rainbow Fund, which has now contributed almost £30,000 towards the Oscar’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity, which helps children suffering with brain tumours.

Added Nicky: "I have to thank everyone for their support. Events like this can only happen with support from people and charities like these can’t work without people donating.”