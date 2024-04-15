He's got some neck! Fundraiser walking from Grimsby to Skegness in 3.4m cardboard giraffe

Sebastian Mayer with his cardboard giraffe Zarafa. Photo: Dan Tsantilis

​Puppeteer Sebastian Mayer is walking a life-size giraffe puppet from Grimsby to Skegness, making his way 85km (52 miles) through the Lincolnshire Wolds, setting off today (Monday) in aid of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

The giraffe, named Zarafa, is 3.4 metres tall and weighs 9kg, made of carbon fibre with a cardboard skin, so that local people can draw and write messages on her.

Seb also carries 5kg worth of camping gear so that he and Zarafa can camp along the way.

Sebastian with Zarafa meeting families in Grimsby on Sunday.

On Sunday (April 14), children and adults met Zarafa in Grimsby's town centre, where they were able paint on her skin to prepare her for the journey.

And now, Seb plans to set off on his 85km trek today, although the morning start has been delayed due to the heavy rain and high winds:

"Wearing a cardboard giraffe is like wearing a sail and when I did this in France, I was being buffeted all around so I’m going to have a later start today and set off when the weather improves.”

Sebastian hopes to complete the 85km in a week, setting off from Grimsby today and reaching Tetney before nightfall, before setting off in the morning, heading through Covenham, and aiming to reach Louth tomorrow night.

Seb with Zarafa. Photo: Dan Tsantilis

From there, he plans to make his way down through the Wolds through Hallington, Farforth, and Tetford before heading east through Skendleby and across to Burgh le Marsh, arriving in Skegness’s Clock Tower by Sunday.

Zarafa was created in 2023 by Sebastian and his girlfriend Daisy Beattie as part of a challenge where Seb walked Zarafa 1,000 km through France over ten days, following in the footsteps of a real giraffe who did the same journey in 1827, when she was gifted to the French King by the ruler of Egypt.

The creation of the puppet and the walk through Lincolnshire is supported with funding from the Arts Council England, and with his first child due to come into the world in August, Sebastian said this challenge had to be scheduled in quickly!

“I am thrilled to be back on the road with Zarafa, this time taking on the beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds and the renowned beaches of East Lindsey, although the weather will be a lot more challenging that what I’m used to, especially for a cardboard giraffe,” he said.

Sebastian with Zarafa meeting families and being painted in Grimsby on Sunday.

Sebastian is walking in aid of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

“Walking is such a great way to improve our mental and physical health, and to forge a connection with nature. Charities like the LWT are instrumental in preserving and protecting our natural spaces for generations to come,” he said, “Please chip in to make this adventure count.”

You can donate to Sebastian’s campaign at www.justgiving.com/page/giraffetoskegness