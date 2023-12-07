An illuminating light display at a house Hibaldstow is set to wow the crowds, as a father and son team prepares to unveil their annual Christmas Lights Show.

Lights will be shining bright in Hibaldstow

Ross Carrick has been decorating his dad’s house in Wood’s Meadow every Christmas for about 17 years and this year has pulled out all the stops to create another astonishing display of festive lights and decorations.

New for 2023 is a line of nine nutcrackers, shipped all the way from the US, which take centre stage in front of the house, as well as eight reindeer which join Santa too in pride of place in the front garden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross’s enthusiasm for creating these Christmas spectacles stems from when he was a child and, together with his dad, David, would visit some of the displays in and around North East Lincolnshire.

Seventeen years on and he has amassed a staggering collection of lights, collected from all corners of the UK and as far afield as Germany and the US. His oldest decoration, featuring Santa asleep on the moon, has been part of every one of Ross’s light shows.

Ross said: “Dad always knows it is nearly Christmas, when I tell him its time for his house to be covered in tens of thousands of lights!”

Ross believes Christmas is the most magical time of the year and his display attracts thousands of visitors. As well as entertaining parents and their children, he is hoping to raise vital funds for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance at the same time. He said: “I want people to enjoy the light show and also help me in raising as much as I can for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. What they do is so important for our communities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement