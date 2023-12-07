Hibaldstow Christmas lights ready to wow locals once again
Ross Carrick has been decorating his dad’s house in Wood’s Meadow every Christmas for about 17 years and this year has pulled out all the stops to create another astonishing display of festive lights and decorations.
New for 2023 is a line of nine nutcrackers, shipped all the way from the US, which take centre stage in front of the house, as well as eight reindeer which join Santa too in pride of place in the front garden.
Ross’s enthusiasm for creating these Christmas spectacles stems from when he was a child and, together with his dad, David, would visit some of the displays in and around North East Lincolnshire.
Seventeen years on and he has amassed a staggering collection of lights, collected from all corners of the UK and as far afield as Germany and the US. His oldest decoration, featuring Santa asleep on the moon, has been part of every one of Ross’s light shows.
Ross said: “Dad always knows it is nearly Christmas, when I tell him its time for his house to be covered in tens of thousands of lights!”
Ross believes Christmas is the most magical time of the year and his display attracts thousands of visitors. As well as entertaining parents and their children, he is hoping to raise vital funds for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance at the same time. He said: “I want people to enjoy the light show and also help me in raising as much as I can for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. What they do is so important for our communities.”
The grand switch on is tomorrow. Friday December 7 at 5pm, and the light display will be on show every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5pm-9pm, as well as Christmas Day and Boxing Day – and a special visitor will also be arriving on Christmas Eve between 4pm and 5pm.