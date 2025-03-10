High Sheriff of Lincolnshire praises Gainsborough’s revitalisation during town tour

Chief executive Ian Knowles, High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, deputy leader Coun Rollings, Leader Coun Young and John Burke

The High Sheriff of Lincolnshire was ‘impressed’ during a guided tour of Gainsborough town centre to see firsthand the exciting regeneration projects taking shape.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, Philip Dymoke, was accompanied by his wife and the former High Sheriff John Burke, and was shown around by West Lindsey District Council leader Coun Trevor Young, deputy leader Coun Lesley Rollings, and chief executive Ian Knowles.

The tour included a visit to the new Savoy cinema site in the Market Place, along with recently renovated shopfronts and flats on Silver Street, all part of the Townscape Heritage Initiative, which is backed by National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Levelling Up Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also visited the former Baltic Mill site, now being transformed into a community green space and cafe under the Government’s Levelling Up Programme.

High Sheriff and Ian Knowles at Baltic Mill site

Reflecting on the town’s transformation, Mr Dymoke praised the council’s vision and commitment to creating a vibrant, people-focused town centre. He said: “What stood out to me is the effort they’re taking in developing a town centre for the people of Gainsborough to enjoy and live.

“It appears, in the last ten years places have focused on building outside the centres, but here we have a centre which can be used for everybody, which is tremendous.”

They were also taken to the new four screen Savoy Cinema, which is currently under construction in the Market Place and is expected to open in summer this year. It will also house three new business units, as well as additional parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dymoke said: “The cinema looks fantastic and will be a hub for people to go out in the centre and do something of interest.

The High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, Philip Dymoke, during his visit to Gainsborough

“In Woodhall Spa, they have the Kinema in the Woods and the result of that is people go and then visit the restaurants and the shops.

“That is exactly what the new cinema will do, it will bring people in and make Gainsborough a busy, busy place.”

The development is surrounded by a number of renovated shop fronts and flats in the Market Place and Silver Street, as part of the Townscape Heritage Initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of his whistle-stop tour of the town, the High Sheriff was shown Whitton Gardens the former Baltic Mill site, which is being transformed into community green spaces and a café as part of the Central Government’s ‘Levelling Up’ Programme.

The High Sheriff said: “I’m so impressed with what’s happening with this site. Again, it will bring people together and encourage more people into the town. It’s really exciting seeing all this incredible working going on in the town.”

Speaking about the visit, Coun Young said: “It was an honour to welcome the High Sherrif of Lincolnshire to Gainsborough and give him a tour of some of the exciting projects going on in the town.

“It’s been incredibly special witnessing the transformation of the town in recent years and we felt immensely proud in showing the High Sheriff all the hard work everybody has put into the town.”