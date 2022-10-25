High Sheriff of Lincolnshire to host event promoting warm space provision for vulnerable

Tim Strawson , High Sheriff of Lincolnshire.

Over the past few months many community centres and churches have been planning to open their doors to members of the community who may find it hard to stay at home this

winter, owing to the rising cost of living.

The purpose of the event to take place at the YMCA building in Lincoln next month. is to collaborate and build on the good work that has already been undertaken and to try and develop a full plan to deliver in the long term.

The evening will include presentations from Lincolnshire County Council, His Church, Alford Hub and Warm Space organisations, providing some insight into the objective and benefits this scheme can provide.

High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, Tim Strawson, has applauded the efforts of community leaders, groups, church communities and local charities, for their swift action in establishing a network of Warm Spaces in response to the ongoing Cost-of-Living Crisis.

“I have been struck by the efforts across the city and the county to ensure no-one is cold and alone this winter” said Tim. “This event aims to bring all of those selfless, hardworking

community leaders and volunteers together to ensure the services across the county are consistent and safe.

"We really need a big plan; we need to identify gaps in provision and a way to coordinate how we can work together to find the resource, people and funds to open

new sites where they may be needed. Our first task will be to try and map current provision in Lincoln, and to engage local businesses in this great work before quickly moving onto the

rest of the county”.

Lincolnshire based charity His Church will also be attending the event, exploring how they can support the new Warm Spaces with supplies of food and drink.

The invitation to attend this event is extended to anyone involved in the provision of a warm spaces in the county.

