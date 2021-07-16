High Sheriff’s Award for Alford stalwart

Lynnette Pryke received the award on July 5. She has thanked the Deputy Lieutenant of Lincolnshire for stepping in for the High Sheriff at the last minute to present the award. (Photo: Danny Inwards Photography).

Lynnette has been involved with charity and community projects for over 31 years and is the founder of Alford Hub, which is the covid information and support hub for Alford and a six mile radius.

To date, Alford Hub has responded to nearly 47,000 help requests and delivered 2,000 prescriptions since Lynnette launched it in March 2020. It also has a much in demand befriending service, free online newspaper, virtual community centre, practical support team, logistics team and also supplies volunteers to the vaccine and testing centres.

Lynnette worked with the management teams at John Spendluffe Technology College over Christmas to launch the first school mass testing centre. The testing centre is still operational today, and has been manned by volunteers since day one.

Lynnette Pryke received the award on July 5. She has thanked the Deputy Lieutenant of Lincolnshire for stepping in for the High Sheriff at the last minute to present the award. (Photo: Danny Inwards Photography).

Lynnette and the volunteers had to undertake NHS training in their own time, in order to be able to run the testing centre with the school.

Lynnette is also a trustee of the Befriending Network, Alford War Memorial Hall and is a school governor at John Spendluffe Technology College. She has supported many charitable organisations with policy and project planning through CVS and more recently LCVS,

Lynnette said: “I am delighted to receive this award and so proud to have been involved in charity and community service for such a long time.”