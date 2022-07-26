High Street expert coming to Horncastle

High street expert Graham Soult.

High Street champion Graham Soult, a digital marketing expert and respected media commentator and described by the BBC as “the region’s best-known retail expert”, will be hosting a free business networking event on Friday (July 29) at The Bull Hotel at 4.30pm, and all businesses – no matter the type, size or location in Horncastle – are invited to attend.

Graham founded the retail consultancy business CannyInsights.com in 2010. He regularly travels around the UK and has visited 600 retail centres across the country over the last decade, and is often named as being among the most influential retail people on Twitter.

Regularly appearing on TV, radio and in the press, Graham is now heading to Horncastle to offer his expertise to the town’s businesses, in partnership with Horncastle Trade Association.

Kay Burge, chair of Horncastle Traders Association said: “This is a great opportunity for Horncastle business representatives to get together, chat and meet Graham who has a wealth of knowledge on ways to keep the town centre fresh and exciting for shoppers and visitors.

“For Horncastle to secure a visit from such a well-known and influential retail expert is a great thing for the town.”

The event is part of the Government’s High Street Task Force, and Horncastle was chosen as one of 70 areas in the UK to receive specialist support to help strengthen high streets, as our town was identified as needing some support to develop a vision for the town and to increase its collaborative working.

From this, themed markets have started to help drive footfall, including a recent Teenage Market and a Steampunk Market, which will take place on Saturday (see next week’s paper) and Graham will also be attending to help promote the town even further.

Coun Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns at East Lindsey District Council said: “I am delighted the Horncastle Task Force project has been able to secure Graham to come and share his knowledge and expertise with the town’s businesses.

“Horncastle is an attractive market town that is proud and lucky enough to have so many independent businesses that help make Horncastle the fantastic place that it is. This is a great opportunity for businesses to hear new ways they can work together to benefit the town centre offer.

“Whatever your business, there will be something you can take away from this whether it will be knowledge or something practical that can help you.

I encourage all businesses to go to this free event and take advantage of Graham’s expertise while he is here.”

Businesses wanting to attend the can contact Kay Burge by email to [email protected]