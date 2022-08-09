Highest ranking for inspired Louth cadet

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louth Detachment's newest cadet recruit Etienne Brown had the honour of presenting Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major Alfie Nelson with his leaving gift.

Louth Detachment’s newest cadet recruit Etienne Brown had the honour of presenting its top-ranking member, Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major Alfie Nelson with his leaving gift last week .

The detachment and invited guests, including Alfie’s parents and many adult volunteers, held a surprise presentation evening to celebrate the numerous achievements of RSM Nelson.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2016, a 12-year-old Alfie stepped through the doors of the detachment encouraged by his friends to at least give it a try.

Six years later, and the day before he turned 18, Alfie left his Cadet Force family having achieved the highest level of training and position of Lincolnshire Army Force Cadet, that of Regimental Sergeant Major.

Sergeant Major Marie Fisher said: “His incredible armful of badges tells the story of a young man who has taken every opportunity on offer; indeed there is no room left, earning Alfie the nickname ‘Badges’.”

Alfie described the cadet force as “unique in what you are able to achieve”.

He added: “The opportunities on offer cannot really be matched by any other youth group.”

Over the past six years, Alfie has progressed through the cadet training syllabus, from Basic level up to Master Cadet, travelling to the National Cadet Training centre at Frimley Park.

He also attended a Senior Cadet Instructor course, passing out as Best Cadet and enabling him to pass on his knowledge and experience to younger cadets .

Alfie describes many highlights of his time as a cadet, including leading the county team to success in the Combat Cadet competition, two trips to Belgium and a visit to London, which included a sightseeing trip on a Party Bus.

Alfie has qualifications in Basic Rock Climbing and Mountaineering having completed a course at the Cadet Centre for Adventurous Training as part of his Gold Duke of Edinburgh and he is looking forward to completing the Award in the future.