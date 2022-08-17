Highways report no road closures due to flooding

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Response crews have been working through the night to get roads open again following flash floods that hit areas of the county.

Market Rasen, Spalding and Pinchbeck all suffered the impact of the heavy overnight showers, with reports of minor surface water flooding also being received from Boston and Louth.

In the worst hit areas, the huge volume of rain that fell in a short period of time led to excessive surface water on the roads.

With some routes not passable for a while as the floodwaters drained away, sandbags were distributed to residents and businesses in affected areas and roads were temporarily closed.

With emergency crews working in the worst-hit areas, issues were dealt with quickly and the roads network has now been returned to normal. Currently there are no roads closed in the county because of the flash floods.

There were numerous sandbags sent out, with seven sent to Old Mill Park in Louth, 63 in total to Market Rasen, 88 to Spalding, more than 20 to Pinchbeck and more than 40 to Spalding.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “We have seen our highways resilience kick in with emergency crews working extremely hard to be most effective where best needed.

“Because we have seen such a lot of rain in a very short period of time, and especially after a prolonged stretch of dry hot weather, the nature of what we were faced with was very unpredictable.

“I’m happy to say that we reacted quickly as soon as we received reports of where roads were affected. I would like to also thank several builder’s merchants around the Market Rasen area who helped with sandbagging and really showed a terrific community spirit which is very much appreciated.

“I would also like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst our work and the network’s drainage system was taking place. To have the roads back to normal in such a short period of time for the people of our county is testimony to the hard work of our crews and everyone involved in a rapid response.”