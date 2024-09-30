Historic bench making memories in Skegness’ twin town
Installation of the final part of the ‘Two Voices’ project has been the vision of its creator, local artist John Byford.
The bench, painted sky blue to match The Box on the Stiftsfreiheit, was officially unveiled earlier this month, in the presence of a number of dignitaries, including the chairman of Skegness Twinning Association, Coun Pete Barry, City Mayor of Bad Gandersheim Franziska Schwar and the chair of Bad Gandersheim, Ingrid Lohmann.
Originating from Skegness Pier, it was refurbished by John and first scene in the Skegness garden exhibit at the state garden show in October last year.
“The bench features the iconic Jolly Fisherman motif, to represent where it once stood on the promenade and is an extension to the ongoing artistic theme of The Box,” explained John.
“Placing them opposite each other is a collaboration that brings together Skegness with Bad Gandersheim through art, culture and conversation.
“Sitting on a bench is a good thing. For starters, a bench needs no instructions.
"We all love to sit where there are places to sit. Simple! “In this crazy mad digital world we live in, we are all in need of simplicity and a place to reconnect with people in a non digital way.
"What better way to unwind than sitting on a bench – and perhaps read a novel from The Box, which is now used as a book exchange.” Next year will see a very special project taking place in Bad Gandersheim to celebrate 10 years of The Box.
John said: “It’s hard to believe it’s soon 10 years since The Box was placed on the Stiftsfreiheit in Bad Gadersheim.
"Since then there have been many colour changes and themes – with one of the most memorable being the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, in which the names of the fallen from both towns were listed.
"Within minutes of the bench being placed opposite a couple sat there – I am sure the seat will quickly have many stories of its own.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.