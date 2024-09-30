John Byford installung the bench in Bad Gandersheim.

The Box – an art project uniting nations in Skegness’ twin town of Bad Gandersheim – now has a bench opposite it where people can sit, relax and enjoy a read.

Installation of the final part of the ‘Two Voices’ project has been the vision of its creator, local artist John Byford.

The bench, painted sky blue to match The Box on the Stiftsfreiheit, was officially unveiled earlier this month, in the presence of a number of dignitaries, including the chairman of Skegness Twinning Association, Coun Pete Barry, City Mayor of Bad Gandersheim Franziska Schwar and the chair of Bad Gandersheim, Ingrid Lohmann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originating from Skegness Pier, it was refurbished by John and first scene in the Skegness garden exhibit at the state garden show in October last year.

The bench already proving popular in Bad Gandersheim.

“The bench features the iconic Jolly Fisherman motif, to represent where it once stood on the promenade and is an extension to the ongoing artistic theme of The Box,” explained John.

“Placing them opposite each other is a collaboration that brings together Skegness with Bad Gandersheim through art, culture and conversation.

“Sitting on a bench is a good thing. For starters, a bench needs no instructions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all love to sit where there are places to sit. Simple! “In this crazy mad digital world we live in, we are all in need of simplicity and a place to reconnect with people in a non digital way.

Chairman of Skegness Twinning Association Coun Pete Barry with the chair of Bad Gandersheim, Ingrid Lohmann.

"What better way to unwind than sitting on a bench – and perhaps read a novel from The Box, which is now used as a book exchange.” Next year will see a very special project taking place in Bad Gandersheim to celebrate 10 years of The Box.

John said: “It’s hard to believe it’s soon 10 years since The Box was placed on the Stiftsfreiheit in Bad Gadersheim.

"Since then there have been many colour changes and themes – with one of the most memorable being the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, in which the names of the fallen from both towns were listed.

"Within minutes of the bench being placed opposite a couple sat there – I am sure the seat will quickly have many stories of its own.”