Historic building near Gainsborough set to be demolished after ‘frustrating’ decline
The building on Brook Street in Hemswell, near Gainsborough, was once considered a heritage asset, although only the eastern wall is left standing now.
A West Lindsey councillor said it was “frustrating” to see how often historic buildings were allowed to decline.
Approval had been given to convert it into a home around 20 years ago, but this was halted when builders discovered how poor its condition was.
Most of the building has since collapsed, and the most recent owner, Mr Morris, has applied to demolish the remainder.
Speaking at West Lindsey planning committee, Coun Tom Smith (Con) said: “It’s frustrating the council has no powers to ensure these buildings can be protected.
“The number of times we see listed buildings allowed to fall into disrepair – the current owner not included.”
A new home will reuse the stone from the forge and attempt to recreate its appearance from the street.
Several local residents had objected in writing to the building’s demolition and the design of the new home.
Andrew Clover, speaking for the applicant, told the committee: “The loss of the building is regrettable, however surveys clearly show that demolition and rebuild is the only open.
“It will be carefully demolished and replaced with a discreet and sensitively designed dwelling.
“It will be almost identical to the forge when viewed from Brook Street.”
He said that “severe structural defects” had stopped previous work, and it was found that the building was in “too poor condition to be converted, and should be demolished to make way for the replacement”.
Coun Owen Bierley (Con) said: “The loss of the old building is regrettable, but we are where we are.
“Given the importance of the site in the Hemswell conservation area, the proposal will fix [the issue] well.”
