Historic day as sports clubs take over London Road sports complex

Trustees of the new London Road Sports Partnership, from left: chairwoman of Louth Hockey Club Lesley Ward, Louth Cricket Club captain Jason Collinson, and vice president of Louth Football Club Ewan Findlay.

A new historic community partnership has seen Louth Cricket Club, Louth Football Club and Louth Hockey Club join forces to take over the running of the London Road site, after Magna Vitae handed over control of the facility at the end of March.

The site includes football and cricket pitches, an all-weather Astro pitch, plus a pavilion with changing rooms, bar and function suite.

In a joint statement, the clubs said: “This is an historic moment which we hope will ensure sport in Louth has a bright and secure future.

“It is a massive step for three community clubs to take on the ownership and management of the site, but we think this is a vital step which will allow us to have control over the facilities and hopefully improve what is on offer here.

“The clubs are all run by volunteers, so this is a huge undertaking, but we hope our members and the

community will step up to support us.”

The clubs have a membership of several hundred players between, aged from just four up to 80 years old, plus supporters, volunteers and committee members who help run them.

The new organisation is called the London Road Sports Partnership (LRSP). It has taken over the lease of the site from Magna Vitae and will be leaseholder of the astro turf pitch, which is owned by Louth Town Council.

The successful LN11 Sports Bar and Function room will continue to operate as normal.

East Lindsey District Council is committed to providing financial support to the LRSP for the first few years to enable the clubs establish a solid financial foundation. Louth Town Council has also stated its support for the move.

Coun Graham Marsh, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Leisure and Culture and Carbon Reduction at East Lindsey District Council, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this historic partnership, uniting Louth Cricket Club, Football Club and Hockey Club under the banner of the London Road Sports Partnership.

“Together, we’re committed to not only preserving but enhancing this cherished community asset for present and future generations. With the support of the LRSP, East Lindsey District Council, and Louth Town Council, we aim to transform the London Road sports complex into a premier venue, fostering sports excellence and community engagement.

“Our collective goal is to ensure that the spirit of camaraderie and sporting passion thrives within our beloved town for years to come.”

Louth Town Council has also supported the move.

The LRSP hopes to develop the facility and increase community use of the pitches, especially during daytime hours in the week.

It is hoped improvements including interior redecoration, flooring, new boilers, new exterior lighting and

security will make the London Road a top-quality venue for community events and private functions.

The three sports clubs have been based at the site for decades, the cricket club can claim to be a founder

member of the facility having celebrated 200 years of existence in 2022 and calling the London Road home for

153 years. They can also claim to be the oldest cricket club in the county.

Louth Cricket Club spokesman Stewart West said: “A lot has happened in our 200 years, and we are immensely

proud of our history, but perhaps more importantly we are committed to the role we play in our community

today and into the future.

“We truly maximise our summer—there are not many days from late April to September when there is not

some activity or game connected to the Club taking place. We look forward to welcoming all players, old and new, to London Road during summer 2024.”

Louth Hockey Club (LHC) was formed in 1955 and has over 160 active members, plus numerous volunteers who help run the club and coaching sessions. It has players aged five to 75, male and female. It also runs sessions for parents and walking hockey.

LHC chairwoman Lesley Ward said the club was committed to working with cricket and football. “We have a reputation as a friendly, family-orientated club with different generations of the same families playing hockey.

“We think this new partnership will provide a strong, united group to take the London Road to the next level in terms of opportunities for sports and the local community.”

Louth Football Club runs coaching for reception age children onwards and teams for children aged six upwards, including mixed teams, up to veterans aged 50 plus.

LFC chairman Andy Willson said: “Louth Football Club (originally Louth Old Boys) was formed over 40 years ago.

With only one team back then we have grown considerably and now have 32 teams, 10 of which are girl only-teams.

“We are one of only a handful of clubs to be a 3 Star accredited Football Club, which is the highest level a