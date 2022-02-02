Historic hotel in Wolds on the market for £680k

The White Hart Hotel, Spilsby.

The Grade II listed White Hart Hotel was originally sold in July 2016 with promises of the building being returned to its former glory.

After a major refurbishment, it reopened in October 2018 with an industrial steampunk theme and a new cocktail lounge.

The following year residents, who had welcomed the re-opening of the hotel, feared the worse when the new lease-holders said they were moving on to a 'new adventure'.

The refurbished bar at the White Hart, Spilsby.

Business operator Rob Stark who took over the running of the hotel with his family, reassured the town the hotel was open for business - with a long-term plan for improvement subject to getting the support they need.

The hotel had been closed for two years and had become a derelict eyesore before it was bought by Mr Stark's company.

"To preserve it we have had to carry out structural works and have stripped it right back to create a traditional hotel and hostelry," explained Mr Stark at the time.

The former coaching inn, situated opposite the statue of Sir John Franklin in the Market Place, dates back to the 17th century when horse-drawn carriages would often take patrons from the inn to the train station.

There is a plaque on the first floor commemorating the foundation of the Cyclists' Touring Club in 1878 as well as another showing it was once the town's post office.

It now boasts 15 bedroom hotel and restaurant.

Described as a multi faceted business, it has a wine bar/cafe, deli and bistro and has been used as a wedding venue.

Situated in the town centre it has a large car park and trade garden/patio.

There are seven coach houses and multiple outbuildings.

It was put on the market by Sidney Phillips last summer and now has a sign outside.