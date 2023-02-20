Historic Lincolnshire estate to host outdoor tipi weddings

If you are looking for a wedding with a difference, one of the county’s historic estates could be the place to be.

Tipis will be sited in the Kangaroo Park. While there are no kangaroos here today, deer were introduced in 1917 and the descendants of these deer remain in the park today - and may even feature in the background to the wedding events. Image by Steven Haddock- www.stevenhaddock.co.uk

Revesby Estate has been granted a wedding licence, meaning ceremonies and receptions can now be held within the grounds.

The estate has also entered into a partnership with The Tipi Tribe to provide a complete package deal for couples who wish to get married there.

Peter Wiggins-Davies, CEO of Revesby Estate, said: “We’re so thrilled to have received our wedding licence and we can’t wait to begin our partnership with The Tipi Tribe.

The historic Revesby Estate is now licensed for weddings. Image by Steven Haddock- www.stevenhaddock.co.uk

"Our stunning grounds will make the perfect backdrop for these events.

“We’d like to welcome any couples who are interested in holding their special day with us to attend one of our open days. You’ll have the chance to meet the wonderful suppliers and staff, as well as ask any questions.”

Open days will be held on Saturday May 14 and Sunday July 2, from 11am to 1pm, providing couples with the opportunity to explore the venue, see the tipis and meet suppliers.

Owners Jon Oaten, Andy Hutton and Graham Pearson founded The Tipi Tribe when they were trying to start an outdoor events company. A couple asked them if they could supply a tipi for their wedding, and The Tipi Tribe was officially born.

The company has since expanded their infrastructure and built a team of nine staff to cater for more Lincolnshire-based weddings.

Jon said: “We are excited to be hosting tipi weddings at the beautiful Revesby Estate, making a completely bespoke outdoor celebration in this rural location.

“We will be including three beautiful tipis - with the option to add more if required and a stretch marquee as a stunning, practical ceremony space. Couples can get married either there, outside the tipis or in the beautiful Rose Arboretum.

“This fantastic venue allows couples to have the benefit of a one-stop site, where guests can park up, witness the ceremony and begin the party without having to leave to go to another venue.”

The Rose Arboretum was designed and created by James Banks Stanhope in 1868. Ahead of its time, the garden had a water supply laid underground from Revesby Reservoir to feed the different varieties of roses. All of the roses planted in 2019-2020 are of the same varieties as the original plants.

The adjacent Kangaroo Park - so called for having been home to kangaroos imported from Australia - is where the tipis will be situated for weddings and is the site of the previous Revesby Abbey House, where botanist Sir Joseph Banks lived when visiting his estate.

