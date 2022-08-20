Historic pub in Skegness to become beacon for town in new plans

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Lion in Skegness.

The Red Lion is applying to East Lindsey District Council for change of use, conversion of and alterations to the existing bookmakers next door to provide an extension to existing public house and side extension,

Situated on the corner of Roman Bank and Lumley Road, the JD Wetherspoons pub, formerly Lion Hotel, dates back to 1881, when it was opened under the ownership of building contractor-turned-landlord Samuel Clarke from Nottinghamshire.His business venture became a thriving concern in the 19th century as Skegness grew in popularity as a holiday resort.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sandstone lion, carved by Richard Winn of Grimsby, was originally placed on top of the building over the corner entrance of this pub. The six hundredweight lion, from which the pub got its name, was brought to pavement-level for safety reasons in 1904.Unfortunately the statue has since been removed, and the Lumley Road frontage of the lion was converted into shops in 1984.

Plans would enable the Red Lion to hark back to the building’s evolution as the Red Lion Pub and Hotel.

A design statement on the new plans by Just H Architects demonstrates the proposed workings of the site and showcases the aspirations for the project.

It states: “”This application seeks to re-establish the Red Lion Pub, in Roman Bank, as a local beacon.

“Over the years this property has changed hands and adapted architecturally resulting in a disconnected piece of architecture, the two separate elements have operated as a smaller pub and a bookmaker.

“The client wishes to develop the site to improve the building’s use and aesthetic, and the long-term objective is an aim to use the high-quality architecture and space to add appeal and improve this historic quarter of Skegness in general.

The long-term objective is to use the high-quality architecture and space to add appeal and improve this historic quarter of Skegness

“The project is not intended to merely cater for current needs but to future proof the site. Its close proximity and view from the train station and its prominent decorative corner aspect are to be celebrated as a beacon for this part of the town’s future.”

The statement explains the development can be split into three parts.

1. Combining the two units to form a singular unit, to hark back to the building’s

evolution as the Red Lion Pub and Hotel.

2. To improve and elevate the external area.

3. To improve the circulation of the merged public house.

In the meantime the pub is celebrating after gaining top rating for its levels of hygiene in East Lindsey District Council’s Scores on the Doors programme.

The pub was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors.

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria namely: hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

The pub’s manager, Abbey Gibb, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.