Historic Saxilby footbridge to be temporarily removed for crucial refurbishment work

Saxilby footbridge, which crosses the Fossdyke will be removed from its location in the village, while it undergoes much-needed refurbishment.

West Lindsey District Council has notified residents and businesses that the refurbishment works it has commissioned will take place on Tuesday, July 25.

The steel footbridge, which was gifted to the village by British Rail in 1986 will need to be lifted by crane and taken to a workshop for the work to be carried out.

The refurbishment work includes, shot blasting; rust treatment; steel repairs and bolt replacement; and re-painting with a railway grade paint system which will ensure a long life and minimise the length of time between maintenance.

And the bridge colour-will go from green to black, which was a request of the Parish Council to compliment the wider plans for the area.

Coun Jackie Brockway, who represents the Saxilby ward, said: “I am delighted West Lindsey District Council has been able to fund this significant piece of work for Saxilby.

"The conservation area in which the bridge is sited is an ‘at risk’ area and it is hoped that these works along with other proposed works help remove the site from this list.

"The bridge’s value to local people living and visiting Saxilby and the Bridge Street conservation area are indisputable.

“By carrying out a high-quality repair to the bridge, it is expected that the works would prolong the life of the bridge and negate any future works for around 15 to 20 years.

"The work demonstrates the council’s commitment to the area the proactive maintenance works links to ‘Our Place’ theme in the Corporate Plan, which is aims to create a safer, cleaner district in which to live, work and socialise.”

The council has appointed, Universal Coatings UK, based in North Nottinghamshire to carry out the work.

Philip Bingham, managing director, said: “Even though we’ve been involved in some truly iconic projects in the past, nothing beats working locally and being able to say “we did that” everytime you pass.”