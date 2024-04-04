Historic Vine Hotel in Skegness goes on market for offers over £2,750,000
The Vine Hotel in Vine Road, Seacroft, is being marketed by Christie & Co.
News of the sale comes a as renewed planning application for the replacement ground floor windows to the restaurant is being considered by East Lindsey District Council.
Dating back to 1770, the hotel has 25 en suite letting bedrooms, including a bridal suite. Planning permission has been granted for a further 20 letting rooms.
There is also a 48-seater restaurant, two bars, a Summersby weddings/functions room and meeting room with sun terrace.
The hotel is set in three acres, with car park and outside trading areas, .
Gaining four stars on Tripadvisor and Booking.com, Christies’s say the hotel as an adjusted profit in the region of £300,000. In October last it celebrated once again gaining a place in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide.
In recent years the PVC replacement of the ground floor windows has been controversial and the original application was refused.
At the time management told Lincolnshire World their replacement was necessary because diners were having to wear their coats while eating.
However, the ELDC planning officer stated: “Given the sheer number of windows on this public facing facade, any significant changes to these features immediately impacts its character and appearance.
"The replacement ground floor windows cause visual harm to the character and appearance of a heritage asset which is an irreplaceable resource that should be conserved.”
East Lindsey District Council will decide the new application in due course.