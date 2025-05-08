History comes alive for VE Day celebrations at Skegness Junior Academy

The arrival of a vintage World War 11 vehicle at Skegness Junior Academy brought history to life..

History is being brought to life at Skegness Junior Academy to mark VE Day with the arrival of a vintage World War 11 vehicle.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children and staff immersed themselves in the VE Day 80 celebrations by dressing in red, white, and blue, proudly commemorating this important moment in British history.

Throughout the day, classrooms were filled with engaging VE Day-themed activities that helped children explore the significance of Victory in Europe Day and reflect on the sacrifices made during wartime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To set the tone and bring the atmosphere of the 1940s to life, classic wartime music played across the school.

"The day was both educational and enjoyable, offering a powerful reminder of the resilience and unity shown during a pivotal time in history,” commented Bradley Lance Jacklin, Head of School.