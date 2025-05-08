History comes alive for VE Day celebrations at Skegness Junior Academy
Children and staff immersed themselves in the VE Day 80 celebrations by dressing in red, white, and blue, proudly commemorating this important moment in British history.
Throughout the day, classrooms were filled with engaging VE Day-themed activities that helped children explore the significance of Victory in Europe Day and reflect on the sacrifices made during wartime.
To set the tone and bring the atmosphere of the 1940s to life, classic wartime music played across the school.
"The day was both educational and enjoyable, offering a powerful reminder of the resilience and unity shown during a pivotal time in history,” commented Bradley Lance Jacklin, Head of School.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.