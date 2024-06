More than 20 original Marshall Tractors and steam engines are expected at the event

History will roll into Marshall’s Yard this weekend as the popular vintage tractor rally makes a welcome return.

Thousands of visitors are expected to gather at the Gainsborough shopping centre to marvel at more than 20 original Marshall Tractors and steam engines.

This should make for the family perfect day out, and perhaps a special Father’s Day treat, on Sunday, June 16, between 10am and 4pm.

