Proposed design of the equestrian holiday development at Helsey Farm Livery in Hogsthorpe.

Mr and Mrs Willson have submitted plans to East Lindsey District Council for an equestrian holiday development at Helsey Farm Livery in Hogsthorpe.

They would like to site "15 transportable holiday units, erect a reception and exhibition building, excavate land to form a lake and provide internal access roads”.

The design plan states the site is currently comprises a collection of agricultural buildings, stables, menage, yard and grass paddocks that are used for a successful livery business.

The proposed development aims to build on this success to provide “specialist accommodation allowing visitors to holiday with their horse”.

Proposals also provide “further diversification to the existing farm to generate new income sources and to help guarantee the future of the family’s rural business”.

Accommodation would be of high quality with “visitors and their horses having the use of the site’s stables, paddocks and menage”.

Location is “ideal for equestrian based holidays” with access to the family’s surrounding land with its “wide grassed margins around the field”.

Quiet country roads also provide “great access to Lincolnshire countryside and local beaches,” the statement reads.

The plan will be decided by ELDC in due course and currently has no objections.

It is one of three holiday developments in Hogsthorpe currently being considered by ELDC.

A plan for 104 static caravans at Mill House in Sea Lane which our newspaper recently reported on now has more than 500 objections.