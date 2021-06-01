Holidays abroad are back for Gainsborough holidaymakers as flights restart from Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which is half an hour away from Gainsborough, was celebrating on Thursday, May 27, as Wizz Air UK restarted flights, following the UK Government’s lifting of the ban on international travel.

The airport, which recently celebrated its 16th anniversary, is prepped and ready to get passengers back in the air, the check-in desks are in shape and the sanitiser stations refilled in readiness for a highly anticipated summer season in the sun.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to be restarting operations from our Doncaster Sheffield base, bringing back connections to the region, and offering our customers great value travel options for their post lockdown getaway.

Wizz Air has restarted flights from airport near Gainsborough

"With 25 routes on offer from Doncaster Sheffield, including seven Spanish sunshine destinations, we are ensuring customers in Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire can fly from their local airport to popular holiday hotspots this summer.

"We look forward to welcoming passengers back on board our young, modern and sustainable aircraft, where they can rely on our stringent health and hygiene measures and excellent service as they head on their long-awaited summer holiday.”

Chris Harcombe, Managing Director or Doncaster Sheffield Airpor t, said: “We’re seeing plenty of pent-up demand from passengers keen to get away on a much-needed holiday in the sun and visiting loved ones abroad.

“It’s been a tough 12 months for the aviation industry and, although we’ve remained operational throughout the pandemic providing vital freight service, leisure travel is the beating heart of the UK’s favourite airport and we can’t wait to welcome back customers and get them up in the air for summer.

"We’ve been working closely with our operators to ensure the safe return of air travel and with a number of flexible products available including a testing facility on-site, we’re pleased that customers can book their holiday with confidence.