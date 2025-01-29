Hollywood stars Simon Pegg and Minnie Driver facing delays filming in Lincolnshire

Simon Pegg and Minnie Driver. Getty Images

Star spotters in Lincolnshire are set to be disappointed due to delays in the filming of a new Hollywood film starring Simon Pegg and Minnie Driver.

The market towns of Louth and Wainfleet as well as Lincoln are set to be used as a location in the new film called Angels in the Asylum,

A film crew of 70 was expected to descend on Wainfleet today (Friday),

However, Wainfleet Town Council said: “Sadly we have been advised that the filming due to take place 25th/26th and 27th February has been cancelled.

"The production whilst cancelled for next week will still go ahead in the near future.

"Apologies to all and we will keep you updated as and when we receive further news.”

Inspired by real events, the film is set in the 1940s and tells the story of a group of women who were incarcerated in an asylum for being typhoid carriers.

According to the BBC, filming was also due to take place in Westgate, Schoolhouse Lane and Gospelgate yesterday (Thursday).

The delay hasn’t halted the excitment, though. Rev Mike Croft, from St James' Church, told the BBC that he wasn’t surprised Louth had been chosen as a film set.

"Westgate is beautiful and I can see that it will be a very appropriate film set," he said.

Residents found out about the filming in a letter from the production company. It read: "I am writing to inform you that we would like to film scenes from an exciting new British film called Angels in the Asylum.

"There will be a film crew of around 70 people and numerous vehicles and equipment to facilitate the filming."

Lincolnshire has previously hosted numerous productions, including Napoleon, Peterloo, The Da Vinci Code, Strike and Wild Bill.

In 2018, Rob Lowe began filming the ITV police drama Wild Bill in Boston, in the role of a tortured American policeman who has become the Chief Constable

Then in 2023, staff and customers couldn’t believe their eyes when TV and film legend Kiefer Sutherland - famed for his roles in 24, The Lost Boys, Designated Survivor, Dark City and the mad voice of General W R Monger in Monsters vs Aliens – sat down at a table at The Lakes in Burgh le Marsh for an evening meal.

The following year he performed at The Drill on Free School Lane, Lincoln, with his rock band – and even joked to Radio X presenter Chris Moyles he was running for Skegness Mayor.