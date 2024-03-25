Home care company team up with legal firm to offer advice and support to families caring for older generations

Vicky Waring, director of Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough

Supporting older people in their own homes, Home Instead is well placed to provide valuable information as part of its ‘Key to Care’ sessions, enabling families to learn how they can support their loved one and what organisations are available to help.

The first Key to Care session will advise on all you need to know when it comes to wills, trusts, lasting power of attorney, and all aspects of estate planning.

The company is encouraging the community to get in touch about upcoming sessions.

Vicky Waring, director of Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough, said: “Navigating the legal matters that come with old age can be challenging, and it can be upsetting facing the reality that our loved ones won’t be around forever. I’m delighted that local estate planners, Olive Tree Law, will be offering their expertise to make the process as smooth as possible.”

“Our ‘Key to Care’ sessions will provide families with valuable information, and we look forward to connecting with the local community and sharing industry specific knowledge from experts in the sector.”

The event takes place on Thursday, March 28, at 10am, at The Venue at Roses, North Warren Road, Gainsborough.