Employees at Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough commended the company due to factors such as top quality training opportunities and supportive leadership.

All employees of the home care company were invited to take part in an anonymous survey by independent employee engagement experts WorkBuzz.

Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough received an impressive employee engagement score of 100 per cent, a rating that few companies achieve.

The team at Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough are pleased to work for a five star employer

Areas employees were asked about included the career development on offer, the relationship with their managers and their day-to-day responsibilities.

The owner of Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough, Vicky Waring, is calling for more people to come onboard and join the team who have praised the company for being a supportive employer.

There are ten caregiver vacancies on offer for people who want to begin or further a career in care.

Vicky said: “It’s an honour to be recognised as a ‘five star employer’, particularly in light of yet another challenging year for our caregivers.

"For many people, care isn’t a career route they consider. But we’re an example of a care company that will support you from day one and offer training and development opportunities to develop your career.

“Our team of caregivers make it possible for older adults to stay living at home yet receive the care they need.

"If you’re interested in joining this team, we’d love to hear from you whether you have previous experience in care or not.”

Steven Frost, CEO of WorkBuzz said: “At WorkBuzz, we’re passionate about improving people’s working lives. We created this award to recognise the best workplace cultures where employees are proud to work, are motivated to do more, and want to stay for the foreseeable future.

"We’ve loved working with Home Instead Retford and Gainsborough who truly care about their employee’s experience and have worked hard to ensure they create a culture where their people can thrive."