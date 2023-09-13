The Home Office has allegedly violated its own planning laws by reportedly neglecting the conditions of West Lindsey Council’s temporary stop notice at RAF Scampton.

An aerial view of the former airbase indicates the government agency is still conducting groundworks around portable buildings on site and appears to be installing utilities in preparation for the arrival of asylum-seekers later this month.

West Lindsey Council issued the halt notice on September 8, effectively mandating work to stop on and around the listed buildings, intrusive surveys and the installation of fencing.

Large numbers of portable buildings have been installed on the taxiways and apron at RAF Scampton. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

However, nearby residents have reportedly been told the Home Office is accelerating its efforts to transform the site into an asylum centre, with suggestions it may be a strategic play, positioning the completed work as a defence in the upcoming judicial review scheduled for October 31 and November 1, where it could argue reversing the progress would be a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Coun Trevor Young, council leader, said: “The community continues to support us through the provision of information and intelligence, which is incredibly valuable.

“We believe ground works have been completed since the stop notice was issued. The council is incredibly concerned.

“We informed the Home Office on Friday we would visit the site for an inspection on Monday. They refused us access when we arrived.

“We will visit the site every day to take a record and have agreed they will meet an officer on site later in the week.”

Coun Roger Patterson, member for Scampton, denounced the government’s actions as “disgusting”.

He said: “They are blatantly breaking the planning laws they have set. The law is the law and for a government department to not obey is beyond belief.

“The fact they also wouldn’t let the council’s planning team on base is bizarre, because they are entitled to see what is going on.”