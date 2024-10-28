Home Office confirms work to close Scampton has begun after concerns were raised by councillors

The Home Office has confirmed that work to close the former RAF Scampton has begun

Council leaders from across the political spectrum have called on central government for an “urgent dialogue” about the future of the former RAF Scampton.

In September, plans to convert the historic airbase into an asylum centre were scrapped by the new Labour government, saying it no longer represented value for money.

However, nearly two months later, leaders of Lincolnshire County Council, West Lindsey District Council (WLDC), and City of Lincoln Council claim there has been no indication of a timeline for the disposal and sale of the site, which is still owned by the Home Office.

Together, they have collectively written to Minister Dame Angela Eagle, highlighting their concerns over the prolonged uncertainty and the impact this is having on local planning and community interests.

Coun Trevor Young (Liberal Democrat), leader of WLDC, said: “We are deeply concerned about the length of time it is taking to clarify the timelines and processes associated with the decommissioning and disposal of RAF Scampton.

“This delay not only affects our planning and development strategies but also raises serious concerns about the condition of the site and the preservation of its heritage assets.”

Coun Martin Hill (Conservative), leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Even though the Home Office has confirmed they do not plan to use the former RAF Scampton for asylum accommodation, there’s still a great deal of uncertainty about the future of the site until there is a clear timeline about the next steps.”

The Home Office has confirmed that work to close the former RAF Scampton has begun and the government body has stated it has informed the council of the process and will continue to provide updates to them and key local stakeholders, with the sale of the site occurring in accordance with the process for disposing of Crown land.

