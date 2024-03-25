​Home Office has requested to extend its Scampton use for an extra three and a half years

​Representatives from West Lindsey District Council with Tom Purglove, the Minister of State for the Home Office

Until now, the government agency has used emergency planning powers to develop an asylum centre at the former airbase, initially for up to 2,000 migrants, now cut to 800. These powers are set to expire next month.

Sir Edward Leigh, the Conservative MP for Gainsborough who has opposed the plans since their initial announcement last year, shared the news and his formal objection to the SDO on Friday.

He said: “The Home Office has finally laid down its Special Development Order regarding Scampton.

“I am just tabling my prayer against it now to keep the pressure up on ministers and officials.

“Our discussions working towards a plan that works for everyone are ongoing.”

On Thursday, representatives from West Lindsey District Council met with Tom Purglove, the Minister of State for the Home Office, to discuss the site’s use and explore a potential compromise that would allow the proposed £300m redevelopment by Scampton Holdings Ltd to proceed.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Scampton Holdings Ltd said the firm has experienced “no direct constructive dialogue” with the Home Office and claimed they had been barred from attending any meetings with the Minister or the Civil Service.

“We are pleased that the combined relentless attempts to engage with the Home Office has resulted in a cap being placed on the number of asylum seekers due to be kept at Scampton, however it is imperative that the positive momentum is continued and talks for a suitable compromise move forward with pace,” said a spokesperson for the firm.

“Scampton Holdings have continued to be prohibited from attending any meetings with the Minister or the Civil Service and there has been no direct constructive dialogue or attempts of, yet to achieve some form of compromise that works for Scampton Holdings as well as the Home Office.

“Whilst Scampton Holdings welcomes the news that the numbers for Scampton have been reduced, we are extremely frustrated by the totally inept way that this has been handled by the Home Office to date and the continued refusal to engage with us in a constructive dialogue for compromise is incomprehensible. Amongst other things the waste of public money on litigation is frightening.

“Scampton Holdings is absolutely committed to ensuring that common sense prevails and our £300m levelling up scheme at Scampton goes ahead – so will persevere.”