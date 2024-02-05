Home Office reportedly plans to use Scampton for four-and-a-half years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recent legal proceedings have cited documents indicating a development timeline of up to three years, it is understood that the government agency now plans to house up to 2,000 migrants on the site for even longer.

At a Corporate Policy and Resources Committee meeting, West Lindsey District Councillors and officers deliberated on advancing their legal challenge against the Home Office.

The press was excluded from the meeting, but Scampton Councillor Roger Patterson (Conservative) has reported that the government’s Environmental Impact Assessment for the proposed development now indicates a timeline of up to four and a half years.

The Home Office is reportedly wanting to use the former RAF Scampton air base as an asylum centre for at least four-and-a-half years

At the council’s judicial review on October 31 and November 1, Richard Wald KC, representing WLDC, highlighted that the government’s initial plan, evaluated on March 24, was for a “temporary” one-year arrangement under Class Q emergency planning powers, set to expire this April. However, various documents and letters suggest that the Home Office intended to use the site for at least two years.

Mrs Justice Thornton ultimately ruled in favour of the Home Office after the legal proceedings, but the council plans to appeal this decision.

Coun Patterson, commenting on the varying timelines, stated: “The Home Office either haven’t got a clue what they’re doing or are deliberately setting out to deceive people. I suspect it’s the latter. They must have planned this for a long time.”

While the government agency refused to confirm their intentions, a spokesperson stated: “Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites provides more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats while reducing the use of hotels.