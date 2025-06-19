Home Office rules out RAF Scampton for asylum seeker accommodation

The Home Office has confirmed it will not revisit plans to use RAF Scampton for asylum accommodation, despite Labour ministers seeking to expand large sites as part of efforts to end the use of hotels.

The previous Conservative government announced proposals in 2023 to house up to 2,000 migrants on the site, prompting widespread protests, legal action from West Lindsey District Council, and a petition that attracted more than 77,000 signatures.

However, the plans were scrapped after Labour won a majority in July’s General Election.

In recent days, Chancellor Rachel Reeves pledged to end the use of taxpayer-funded hotels for asylum seekers by 2029 in her Spending Review. One of the Home Office’s proposed solutions is to move asylum seekers into more cost-effective accommodation—an approach that initially led to the Scampton plans.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had pledged to close the Wethersfield asylum facility during last year’s election campaign, but the BBC understands that site, along with another in Huddersfield, is being considered for potential extension.

Lincoln MP Hamish Falconer is backing efforts by West Lindsey District Council and Scampton Holdings Ltd to transform the former home of the Dambusters into a centre for industry and innovation, which could bring thousands of high-skilled jobs to the region. The council is hoping to buy the site, but is still waiting for the government to choose a buyer.

“I’m determined that this site must become a thriving industrial hub. It’s an opportunity to bring skilled jobs, celebrate our aviation heritage, and attract cutting-edge businesses to Lincoln,” said Mr Falconer.

RAF Scampton residents have warned that protests will resume if the government pulls the plug on the £300 million regeneration plan. Sarah Carter, leader of the Save Our Scampton campaign, said locals won’t be happy until the council has the keys to the site.

“The delays are so frustrating after everything we’ve been through,” she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“We fought with the last Home Office over stopping the housing plans, now we’re fighting with this one over what to do with it.”