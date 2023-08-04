Homes for Afghan families in Boston approved by council despite criticisms

Boston Borough Council leaders have responded to criticism from local residents as they approved a housing project to provide homes to four Afghan families and one other.

Boston Borough Council offices, in West Street.

Boston Borough Council leaders have responded to criticism from local residents as they approved a housing project to provide homes for four Afghan families and one other.

The decision to accept nearly £472,000 of government funding was made during the council’s Cabinet meeting on Wednesday night.

The council will contribute £670,750 in capital funding.

The homes are part of a rehabilitation program for Afghan families who have represented the UK abroad and had to flee their home country after the Taliban took control.

The program is specifically for those who have applied to the Home Office, received visas, and undergone the necessary checks. Migrants arriving on small boats won’t be eligible.

During the meeting, Council leader, Councillor Anne Dorrian asked the Portfolio Holder for Housing to address concerns raised by residents about the project and the types of families that would be occupying them.

Councillor John Baxter said: “Obviously, we’ve been open to criticism from people saying ‘Why don’t we look after our veterans?'” he said.

“The point is that the financial implications are that central government have chosen us, and also rewarded Afghan families who’ve probably represented our country away, and had to flee here.

“So this is probably a way of saying thank you for the work they’ve done but long-term, of course, these properties will become the property of the Borough Council.”

He also highlighted that Boston was one of the few rural areas selected, with most other local authorities involved being in cities.

He also reassured residents that any potential issues would be addressed, as the tenancies are short-term.

Councillor Dorrian added that many of the refugees are highly educated.

“The Taliban have threatened many of their lives, they pose a real danger to these refugees because they’ve worked for the British government, or perhaps the British Army, the the Taliban are seeking retribution.”

Councillor Baxter added that those arriving on small boats, who are typically asylum seekers awaiting visas, would not be part of this resettlement program.

In addition to providing much-needed housing for Afghan families, Boston council says it will increase their own housing stock

The project will contribute to the council’s housing stock and will help meet the local housing need. It will also support the council’s objective of increasing the supply of affordable housing in the borough.

Once the properties are vacated by Afghan families, the homes will be made available for other households in housing need.

Councillor Baxter agreed that the first property purchased – and possibly the biggest one – could potentially be the one designated for temporary accommodation for homeless people in Boston as it could be used immediately.

Other concerns raised by councillors included the time frame for receiving the money, the fall-back plans for if properties were not found by next March and whether charities would also be playing a part in supporting the new tenants.

The council says it is already making strides in providing homes for Afghan families. From the first round of funding, the council is looking to provide eight homes.