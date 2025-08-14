Hope for derelict building in Gainsborough which has been in limbo for years
The former Lea Road School in Gainsborough has been boarded up for around 15 years, with residents saying youths frequently break in and start fires.
Plans to convert it into 22 luxury flats were approved several years ago, although no work has taken place.
The developer Wright Leonard, now renamed Wright Investments, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it hopes to start work within the next three to six months.
Pippa Street, who lives opposite the derelict building, said she’s seen its condition deteriorate since she moved in 12 years ago.
“A lot of youths break in because it’s abandoned and set fires inside. We worry it will just sit there until there’s a massive fire,” she said.
“Community services used to come and tidy the place up, but now that’s stopped and it’s overgrown.
“Every now and then someone professional-looking will take the metal covers off to go inside – it would be great if something happens.”
A man who lives close to the building said: “It’s been quite a few years since we’ve heard anything about it.
“People are breaking in on a regular basis, and the police have to come frequently.
“The whole back is open, and the roof’s gone in. Most of the lead has been stolen.
“Everyone thinks it’s a listed building, but that’s not true – a developer’s free to do anything with it.
“We’d like to see it used again, if only to improve the street.”
The original application stated: “Our scheme is intended to bring life back into this rundown and disused building, and provide affordable, quality spaces to live in the town of Gainsborough while taking care to ensure the originality of the architecture remains.”
Lea Road School was open between 1903 and 1993, and was later used as office space.