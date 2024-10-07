Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new GP surgery in Gainsborough to improve access to health care across the district have been backed by West Lindsey District Council.

The council agreed to contact the Integrated Care Board (ICB) to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment to accurately determine GP service needs in the district.

It follows a motion put forward by Coun Trevor Young, leader of the council, which highlighted the population of the district is steadily rising, leading to higher demand for healthcare services.

Coun Young said existing GP services are under ‘significant pressure’ resulting in longer waiting times for appointments and limited availability of medical professionals”.

He said: “Residents have expressed concerns about the accessibility and quality of the current GP services and inconsistency around across the district.

“The impact on the community is that the inadequate GP services can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatments which negatively impact on the health and well-being of residents.

“Overburden of healthcare professionals who may experience burnout, further corroborating the problem.

“Insufficient medical services can deter new residents and businesses from moving into the area affecting local development.”

Coun Linda Mullally seconded the motion and added: “We desperately need more and better health care for residents especially in Gainsborough.”

Councillors discussed the matter at length, citing issues across the district, including access to a GP, transport, contacting their GP, security and increased house building without health infrastructure.

Councillors then voted on the motion which was unanimously approved.

The motion outlines both immediate and long-term actions to address the issue including a call on the Integrated Care Board (ICB) to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment to accurately determine GP service needs and engage with local health authorities, NHS representatives, and community stakeholders to build support for the new GP surgery.