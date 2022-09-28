Register
Horncastle area Reception class photos

Our Horncastle area Reception class children have been taking a big step this month as they start school for the first time.

By Rachel Armitage
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:00 am
Tattershall primary school Reception pupils.
Here on these pages, you can see the first installment of our school’s Reception class photos, with a second installment in next week’s Horncastle News, out on October 5.

Photos will be available to order on Tuesday (October 4) via our website at https://nationalworld.newsprints.co.uk

You can also call our photo sales team on 0330 403 0033 or email: [email protected]

Tattershall Holy Trinity primary school.

Woodhall St Andrew's primary school.
Donington on Bain primary school children with teacher Mrs Thompson.
Horncastle