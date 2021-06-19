Horncastle author set to release sixth book

News.

Avril Ford has written two new books which will shortly be published as one volume. ‘Joe’, recounts the adventures of ‘the differently talented’ young man of the title.

During one hot Lincolnshire summer, Joe experiences the loss of his mother, finds a girl, becomes a godfather and makes friends with a New Age Traveller.

‘Dear Harry’ is Jessica’s story.

She too has just lost her mother and in clearing her house discovers letters her mother has been writing to her brother Harry for over 50 years.

The strange thing is Harry died in 1917...

The book, priced at £10, will be available at the beginning of July from Perkins of Horncastle in Market Place.

Alternatively, you can purchase Joe and Dear Harry direct from the author herself by emailing [email protected]