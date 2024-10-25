Horncastle centre in exciting heritage project to help young people preserve its future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A revived grade II listed building in Horncastle is one of six heritage sites across Lincolnshire taking part in an exciting project to shape their future.

The Sir Joseph Banks Centre on Bridge Street was restored by the county’s Heritage Trust to celebrate the life of famous naturalist and botanist Banks (1743-1820), who grew up as the son of a wealthy Lincolnshire squire.

Now the centre, which houses numerous curated collections, a herbarium of rare plants, a reference library, research facilities and a tribute garden, is taking part in Future Of The Past, a project that aims to ensure its long-term sustainability.

The project has brought together various arts and heritage organisations across the county and hopes to persuade young people to develop a love for heritage sites and help them flourish into the next generation.

The Sir Joseph Banks Centre in Horncastle, which is one of six heritage sites across Lincolnshire that are involved in the Future Of The Past project.

After a successful pilot, Future Of The Past has been boosted by a grant of £250,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which will fund initiatives to increase recognition of how important culture, the arts and local heritage is for the regeneration of towns and communities.

Other heritage sites involved are Spalding Gentleman’s Society, Gainsborough Heritage Centre, Baldock’s Mill in Bourne, Fydell House in Boston and Sleaford Museum.

The initiative is being led by the community organisation soundLincs. Project and development manager Nicky Grayson is now appealing for young people, aged 11 to 25, to get involved.

Nicky said: “Future Of The Past is all about breathing new life into the rich tapestry of Lincolnshire’s local heritage.

“It aims to creatively empower young people to craft contemporary interpretations of heritage, preserving our past while shaping our future.

"They will work with heritage groups to develop creative outputs based upon the six venues’ assets and ambitions. The aim is to attract and retain younger and more diverse audiences to the sites.

"This is a dynamic, engaging and transformative project to ensure the continuation of heritage venues, such as the Joseph Banks Centre, and create their volunteers of the future.”

Nikki-Kate Heyes, boss of soundLincs, said: “We are confident this will help young people to be active citizens with pride in their Lincolnshire heritage.”

Sarah Grundy, senior historic environment officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The £250,000 grant is fantastic news. We look forward to this exciting project become a reality.”