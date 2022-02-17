Horncastle charity shop helping families take angels home in special bears

Angela Owens and Lindsey Mcdermid, who run Angel Babies. EMN-220213-103152001

Angela Owens was heart-broken when her grandson, Thomas James, died at Hull Royal Infirmary’s neonatal unit at just five days old, and was even more devastated when she was given his ashes in a tiny tin.

She said: “You never think you’re going to need to worry about something like this, but I was so upset when they gave me these ashes in a tin and I wanted to do something.”

Angela found a teddy bear with a zip and placed Thomas’s ashes inside, and she said she found she was able to grieve now she had something to hold and a way to feel close to her beloved grandson, so decided to offer to make these special bears for others too.

“I thought there are so many parents who have to go through this - you come out of hospital not knowing whether you’re coming or going,” she said.

“I make these for mums and dads to take home to put their babies’ ashes in so they can take them home and cuddle them.”

And so the charity shop Angel Babies, located on Bridge Street in Horncastle, was born so that Angela, with friend Lindsey McDermid, can raise money to keep providing this valuable service.

Angela now has guardianship of her five-year-old grandson Tyler after his father tragically died, and then she also sadly lost her husband Tommy two years ago.

“My depression was getting worse after I lost my husband, so I decided to jump in feet first and just go for it as my way of coping,” she said.

“I want people who have lost a baby to have a bear to take their baby’s ashes home in from the hospital or the undertakers.

“It’s not just the mums and dads who suffer, it’s other members of the family too.”

Angel Babies also has the endorsement of Mayor Fiona Martin, who said at last Tuesday’s Horncastle Town Council meeting: “It’s an excellent business and a real bonus for the town to have.”

Angela is now appealing for help provide this service to grieving families by donating items to sell in the Angel Babies charity shop, or for monetary donations to help keep the shop afloat.