Horncastle community invited to get creative celebrating what makes town special

The St Lawrence Street toilets

Regionally known graffiti artists ImageSkool have been commissioned to work with the community to create the artwork, thanks to funding from The Welcome Back Fund and The Might Creatives.

There will be two engagement days taking place on Horncastle Market on Saturday (April 30) and Saturday May 7.

People are encouraged to come along to have their say on what makes Horncastle special and what they would like to see included in the mural. There will also be a pop up graffiti wall for people to have a go at painting.

The group are also looking for young people to help with this project, if you are under 25 years of age, they would like to hear from you to take part in the Special Arts Award Programme. You will get to work alongside ImageSkool and be part of creating the mural.

There will be a training evening held at Just One More Bike on Monday 16th May, 3.30pm to 7pm and a day purely for the young people to paint on the mural on Sunday 29th May.

The group can take up to twenty young volunteers on these sessions, you can register your interest with [email protected]

James Mayle from ImageSkool is passionate about involving young people in the arts:

"Mural projects can help engage young people in an artistic activity that will promote self-expression, teamwork, and ownership and pride in their work and their local environment.

With positive outcomes for all the community, we have already involved in many successful projects with youth centres and groups, primary and secondary schools, local authorities, charities, housing associations, the Police and private organisations."

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy adds: "We are delighted that our Vital and Viable Market Towns project has given us the opportunity to support projects like these.”