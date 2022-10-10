Horncastle Community Larder Christmas appeal launched early due to Cost of Living crisis

Horncastle Community Larder's volunteers preparing for Christmas in 2021.

The food bank provides a three-day emergency food parcel to those in need in the Horncastle and surrounding area, with items of essential food and other supplies donated by well-wishers and supermarkets in the community.

At Christmas time, the larder also aims to provide festive additions to their food parcels, such as Christmas Crackers, chocolates and small gifts.

Last year, the volunteers at the larder handed out a festive parcel to more than 260 people in and around Horncastle and surrounding villages, who felt they would need help to celebrate the festive season.

And this year, due to the current cost of living crisis and the sky-high fuel costs, the team at the larder are preparing for a huge rise in the number of people needing their help this year – and so have launched their annual appeal early.

Isabel Forrester, the larder's co-ordinator and spokesman, said: “We expect that due to the cost of living crisis, we will exceed that number this year and so are starting early and the last day to accept applications will be December 11.

"We are closing them earlier than last year, so that we can maximize the time we require to get everything ready.

“This year we are again being helped by Lincolnshire Co-op and Children's Links to supply children's gifts. However we are also providing gifts to adults and teens, so that nobody is left out.”

Food donations can be dropped at the larder’s usual donation points listed above, as well as in the local supermarkets, churches, The Original Factory Shop, Horncastle Medical Practice and Horncastle Library.

The Community Larder team has extended their thanks to everyone who has donated food through Harvest Festivals, drop-off points at St Mary's Church, St Margaret's Thimbleby, Horncastle Methodist Church, St Lawrence School and Horncastle Primary School, as well as those received from private individuals and groups, including Horncastle & District Lions and Probus.

Isabel added: “This project is always a huge undertaking and we really appreciate the support we get in delivering it from Lincs Co-op, Children's Links, Tesco, National Co-op, The Original Factory Shop, St Mary's Church, Horncastle & District Scrubs, Horncastle & District Lions, The Wong Adult Day Service and Horncastle Library.”