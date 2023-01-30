Register
Horncastle Farmer's Ball brings the glitz

​Farmers in the Horncastle area swapped their wellies for stilettos and tuxedos at this year’s annual fundraising Farmer’s Ball.

By The Newsroom
1 hour ago
​Held at the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa, the 450 guests enjoyed a champagne reception before enjoying the ball, held in a marquee on the croquet lawn at the hotel.

The guests also enjoyed live music from local band The Stolen Fridays, and chairman Andrew Gaunt said they received great feedback on the band afterwards:

"The night went really well and everyone enjoyed themselves – we hope to replicate its success next year,” he said.

Karen and Ian Auker at the ball.

The Farmer’s Ball was also raising funds for the farmers’ five chosen charities, which were the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, LIVES First Responders, the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN), Riding for the Disabled and mental health charity Headway, and overall around £8,000 was raised on the night to go towards these good causes.

Sean and Sarah Devlin all dressed up for the ball.
Looking glam at the ball.
