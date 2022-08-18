Horncastle History & Heritage Society receives 19th century colour poster

Horncastle History & Heritage Society has recently received some donations to their Town Archive at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre, and one of them was this full-colour poster from 1894.

The poster was donated by a family from Christchurch in Dorset with links to the town, who wanted them to have a good home.Dr Ian Marshman, chairman of the society, said they were delighted to receive the posted as they have a black and white copy of the poster, but he had never seen an original before in full colour like this.