Those looking to put their green fingers to good use are being urged to join an initiative here in Horncastle to help put together a blooming brilliant tribute to our new King.

The Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom initiative is now up and running here in Horncastle under the name Horncastle In Bloom (HIB).

Organisers say our town’s Bloom’s project is based on more than just “bringing a floral flourish” to the town, but is a community project and HIB is eager to involve the whole community.

Advertisement

Jayne Hickling is the lead co-ordinator for the project and community is central to the overall mission for HIB.

She said: “We have so many amazing community and voluntary groups in Horncastle already doing amazing things.

Advertisement

"I’m really eager to combine and work with these groups, as well as bring more people into the pride that we all have in our town.”

Jayne has now kick-started the Horncastle in Bloom project for 2023, with the call for 100 community Spring Bulb growers to get involved in the project to create a special floral tribute ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation.

Advertisement

The bulbs – Red Tulips, White Daffodils and Blue Hyacinths – will be part of the first phase of special raised display beds in town which will form a special floral tribute to King Charles’s Coronation, which will take place just as the bulbs come into bloom at the beginning of May.

“The overall project will be building towards a number of displays, planters and hanging baskets around the town, but this is a community project,” she said.

Advertisement

"Rather than things just appearing overnight, we’re really eager for the community to take ownership of the Horncastle in Bloom project.

"It’s key that the broader community in the town is involved, so that they can also feel like they’re apart of how we present our amazing historic town and to give that sense of pride to everyone.”

Advertisement

HIB will be providing the spring bulbs, the compost and the pots for community growers to help out people who want to join but are struggling in these troubled times.

Jayne added : “People don’t need to have grown flowers or bulbs before, the main point is that they feel a part of the whole community, even if it is in a small way.”

Advertisement

So far, a number of local residents from all walks of life have expressed an interest in getting involved, with the youngest just two years old and the oldest a sprightly 92-year-old.

There are still some packs available, so if you’d like to become one of the town’s 100 spring bulb growers, you can find Horncastle in Bloom at Horncastle Christmas Market on Sunday, but can also been found on facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube @HorncastleinBloom, as well as on their webpage www.horncastleinbloom.co.uk

Advertisement