Horncastle in Bloom volunteers "over the moon" with East Midlands in Bloom awards

​In just their first year of entering a prestigious competition, Horncastle’s horticulturists have won a haul of awards.

Landlady Joanne Buckland of the Thatch pub received a Silver Gilt awards in East Midlands in Bloom 2023.

​The Horncastle in Bloom (HIB) team have been awarded a Bronze in the East Midlands in Bloom competition – only a few points short of a Silver.

Several local businesses were also given awards, and HIB co-ordinator Jules Arthur presented a Bronze award to Rosedale House Florist, a Silver Gilt to The Thatch pub, and a Judges Award to The Bull.

A Silver was also awarded to Matt Lee, winner of the local Front Gardens competition.

Rosedale House Florist received a Bronze award.

Considering the team and budget were small and it was the first time entering this prestigious Royal Horticultural Society endorsed competition, Jules said the team were over the moon to get a placing:

“It was such a joy to hand these certificates over to our local award winners and see the delight on their faces” said Jules. “They are all committed to supporting Horncastle in Bloom and entering again next year, and we hope that more businesses will get involved to help us get a Silver or even higher for next year.”

Jules travelled to the Springfields Event Centre near Spalding for the presentation, along with HiB chairman, Jayne Hickling, and treasurer, Samantha Wright.

Jayne said: “Not bad for our first year… additional certificates for individuals and businesses just shows how amazing our proactive participants and volunteers have been!

The Bull's Silver award in EMIB.

"The judges were particularly impressed with the community allotment garden, and the ethos of growing ‘for the community, by the community’ enabling donations of fruits, vegetables and flowers to the local food

banks. Thank you again for all of those shops, pubs and hotels who entered, they helped to make areas of our town look amazing and welcoming to visitors. Next year, let’s get our town looking blooming stunning!”

Samantha added: “This is fantastic news for Horncastle! Looking forward to great things for next year.”

HIB’s volunteers have extended their thanks to all entrants, volunteers and donors, and to the WI, British Garden Centres, the Laurels and Horncastle Town Council for their support, and also to “super volunteer” Jonathan Henson for all his hard work in maintaining the community allotment garden.