Horncastle Lions’ bringing back Fireworks night

Horncastle fireworks in 2021.

The bonfire is built and ready to go, and the trained firework operators have spent a record amount of money to ensure the event will be up to the usual standard.

There will be plenty of hot food and drinks available.

The gates will open at 6pm, with the fire lit at about 6.30 and the fireworks set off at about 7pm.

Prices of entry is £5 for adults, £3 for under 16s and a family of four is £12.

Malcom Padley, President of Horncastle Lions, said that this is an important fund raising event with all the money raised going to local and Lions' charities.